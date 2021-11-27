CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post $7.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.07 billion and the highest is $8.07 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $30.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $31.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $33.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CarMax by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CarMax by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $145.75 on Friday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

