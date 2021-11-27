Carry (CRE) Price Up 24.2% Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Carry has a total market cap of $141.32 million and $25.66 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00110124 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015933 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005217 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,750,011 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

