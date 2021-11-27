Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.20

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 5243963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

