Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 351.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 972,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 757,406 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in Cascade Acquisition by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 207,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,383,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the third quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the second quarter worth $507,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAS remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Friday. 308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,268. Cascade Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

