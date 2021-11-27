Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,277 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Castlight Health worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Castlight Health by 299.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

