Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.50. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 9,053 shares trading hands.

CPCAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

