Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.45. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 85,676 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

