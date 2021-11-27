Ccore (CCO) Market Capitalization Hits $37,854.15

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 78.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market capitalization of $37,854.15 and approximately $270.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00044151 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00232000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.