CCUniverse (UVU) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $10,903.24 and $3.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005260 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.