Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $22.58 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average of $112.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

