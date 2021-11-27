Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

