Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 5,746 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 2.4% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,739,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after buying an additional 422,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 150,505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $51.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $53.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49.

