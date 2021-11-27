Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 1,933.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CMXC stock remained flat at $$0.20 on Friday. Cell MedX has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness. Its products include microcurrent therapy and eBalance systems. The company was founded on March 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

