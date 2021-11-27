Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to report sales of $64.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full year sales of $242.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $242.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $284.95 million, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellebrite DI.

Several research firms recently commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000.

CLBT opened at $8.68 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

