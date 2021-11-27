Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLLNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.83. 34,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,591. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

