Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Celsius worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Celsius by 137,833.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 834.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 147,383 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Celsius by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

