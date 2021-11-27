Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the October 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cemtrex during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cemtrex during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 156,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,625. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

