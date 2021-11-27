Centaur (CNTR) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Centaur has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $310,397.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00233541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.