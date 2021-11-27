CertiK Market Capitalization Achieves $100.20 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00003143 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $100.20 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CertiK has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00078905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00104512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.96 or 0.07490013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,104.62 or 1.00227942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,350,673 coins and its circulating supply is 57,987,256 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.