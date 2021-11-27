CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.58

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as low as C$1.21. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 137,003 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$408.04 million and a P/E ratio of -46.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Tralisa Maraj sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,718 shares in the company, valued at C$8,577.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

