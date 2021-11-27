Chain Guardians Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.31 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $48.38 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00233541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.