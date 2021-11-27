Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Achieves $11.27 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $11.27 billion and approximately $736.14 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for about $24.12 or 0.00044193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00232254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00087671 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

