ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,713 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of ChampionX worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ChampionX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 897,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41,551 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ChampionX by 106,864.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

