Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 171,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 53,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,635,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.80. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 153,797 shares of company stock worth $808,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

