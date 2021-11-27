Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,756 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,148.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of OCFT opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $959.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA lowered their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.