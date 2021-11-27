Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $16.18 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

