Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Prometheus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $30.63 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

