Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Carter Bankshares worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

CARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

