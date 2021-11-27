Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Energy Fuels worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $64,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $75,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $8.90 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

