Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SciPlay worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 74,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 693,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 24.3% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.27.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.