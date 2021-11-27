Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Preformed Line Products worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 18.5% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.