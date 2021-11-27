Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Altimmune worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 88,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Altimmune by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 56,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altimmune by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $414.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

ALT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

