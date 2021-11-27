Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,070 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

