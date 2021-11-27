Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Ocwen Financial worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCN. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 23,600.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:OCN opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.75 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

