Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNSO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.