Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,071 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Vera Bradley worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $9.97 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $339.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.