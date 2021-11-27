Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.