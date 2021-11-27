Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 86,284 Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $360.35 million, a P/E ratio of -117.38 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

