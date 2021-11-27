Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 187,177 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of McEwen Mining worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in McEwen Mining by 1,941.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,735,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063,008 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in McEwen Mining by 55.3% in the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,575,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in McEwen Mining by 8.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,258,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,555 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in McEwen Mining by 323.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 597,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 456,095 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $472.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 45.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

