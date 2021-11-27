Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of State Auto Financial worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in State Auto Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in State Auto Financial by 32.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Auto Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Auto Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Larocco sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $51,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $204,522.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,945 shares of company stock worth $7,945,727. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

STFC opened at $51.40 on Friday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

