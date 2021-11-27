Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 623.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of 22nd Century Group worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 260,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099,518 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 57,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 142,283 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $2.60 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $423.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.80.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. Analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

