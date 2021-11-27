Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 583.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 877,272 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 493,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.