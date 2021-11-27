Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) by 663.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,018 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sesen Bio worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.43. On average, equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.