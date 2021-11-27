Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.82 Million Position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,137 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Extraction Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

