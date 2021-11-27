Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.84 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,710 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.

SE opened at $296.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a PE ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.09 and a 200-day moving average of $302.11. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $173.91 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.