Cheesecoin Price Tops $0.0004 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $181,806.17 and $5.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

CHEESE uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

