Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,736 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

