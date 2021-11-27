Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 101,755 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $24,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after buying an additional 887,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after buying an additional 790,600 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,070,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after buying an additional 300,418 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $106.89 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.30.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.