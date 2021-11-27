Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $4,398,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,585,000. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,537,000.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

