Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHKR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.80. 38,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,632. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 16.56%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

